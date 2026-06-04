Alex Cooper’s Unwell Signs the Ha Sisters’ ‘HAHA Podcast’ | Exclusive

Alex Cooper’s Unwell is broadening its podcasting slate. “HAHA Podcast” — Evelyn, Erica and Emily Ha’s show about sisterhood, young adulthood and growing up online — has joined the company’s network of podcasts, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The Ha sisters have a combined audience of more than 14 million followers and over 5 million YouTube subscribers. New episodes of “HAHA Podcast” will debut on June 9 across YouTube and all major podcasting platforms. After that, new episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays.

The “HAHA Podcast” has been described as part group chat, part therapy session and part sibling roast. Each episode, the sisters navigate everything from family drama and friendship fallouts to dating advice and career uncertainty through a series of unfiltered conversations. Though each sister has cultivated a distinct and unique digital identity, exemplifying different aspects of the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries, fans tune into their podcast for their collective dynamic as well as the humor and honesty of watching three sisters figure out life together.

“Evelyn, Erica and Emily have built something incredibly rare — a community that doesn’t just follow their content, but genuinely feels invested in their lives,” Joanne Bradford, president at Unwell, said on Thursday. “Their honesty, humor and ability to turn everyday moments into meaningful conversation is what makes them so special. We’re thrilled to welcome them to Unwell and continue building a home for creators who connect with audiences through authenticity, vulnerability and shared experience.”

“Joining Unwell feels like the natural next chapter for us and our community,” Evelyn, Erica and Emily added. “Our audience has grown up alongside us, and ‘HAHA Podcast’ is where we get to share the parts of our lives that don’t always make it into a vlog or social post. Whether we’re talking about our relationships, career changes or lessons we’re learning along the way, we want listeners to feel like they’re sitting right there in the conversation with us.”

Unwell’s other Gen Z-focused media and lifestyle offerings include Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy,” Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile’s “Not Married to This,” Hallie Batchelder’s “Extra Dirty,” Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material,” Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams” and Kendall Vertes’ “Not So Little,” just to name a few.