Sabrina Carpenter Explains Her Met Gala Look, Made From Literal Strips of Film: ‘My Dream’ | Video

Sabrina Carpenter continued her homage to Hollywood glamour with her Met Gala look, constructed using strips of old film.

After her Sabrinawood set at Coachella just a few weeks ago, the pop singer expanded her collaboration with Dior’s Jonathan Anderson for the Met Ball. This year’s exhibition honors “Costume Art,” and guests were asked to adhere to the dress code “Fashion is Art.”

The custom Dior gown paid homage to Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 film “Sabrina.” Eagle eyed viewers can see stills from the film, also starring Humphrey Bogart and William Holden, adorning the bodice of Carpenter’s dress.

US singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

“It’s all made of film, which is my dream,” Carpenter told Vogue correspondent Lala Anthony at the top of the Met steps. “It’s from the movie ‘Sabrina,’ which is one of my favorite films of all time.”

The 20s-inspired look also sees Carpenter in a head piece, which displayed the title card of the film front and center. Her ensemble also included bejeweled hand chains and tall black pumps, as styled by her longtime collaborator Jared Ellner.

Sabrina Carpenter attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anthony asked the pop star how her music has shaped how she interacts with fashion.

“I feel like I’m having too much fun,” Carpenter said. “At this point I’m like, the crazier the better, the more risks you take the better the payoff, I’m just trying to be as playful as possible.”

The “Manchild” singer was part of the Met Gala’s host committee this year, alongside Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat and Mistry Copeland. The co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala were Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.