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YouTube Will Start Automatically Labeling Videos With ‘Significant’ AI Use

The video sharing platform is adding automatic artificial intelligence detection and simplified disclosure labels for viewers and creators alike

JD Knapp
A group of seals looks at Coca-Cola trucks on a bridge in an AI-generated video
Photo Credit: Coca-Cola on YouTube

In a modern age where artificial intelligence has already become unavoidable, YouTube is adding two new updates to its video content in order to be as transparent as possible when it comes to AI.

According to a Wednesday blog post, the disclosure labels for “photorealistic and meaningfully AI altered or generated content” will now be displayed more prominently — directly below the video player for long-form videos and as an overlay on shorts.

“By moving these labels on to the main stage, viewers get the context they need at a glance. This is now the single label format for all photorealistic and meaningfully AI altered or generated content on YouTube,” the team noted. “For content that is unrealistic, animated or slightly altered, viewers can find this disclosure in the expanded description.”

Also starting this month, YouTube will be rolling out automatic AI detection.

“If a creator doesn’t specify whether or not they used AI, but our systems detect significant photorealistic AI use, we will now automatically apply a label,” YouTube explained. “As this technology continues to improve, creators remain in control. If a creator thinks their content was incorrectly identified as AI-generated, they can update the disclosure status in YouTube Studio.”

These updates come just a month after the company expanded its AI detection tool to celebrities and talent agencies following its launch in December 2024.

“These changes are designed to balance transparency with creator control. It’s important to note that a disclosure label alone does not change how a video is recommended or whether it’s eligible to earn money,” the blog post concluded. “In a world where AI is changing what’s possible, our goal is simple: make it as easy as possible for creators and viewers to have the right information.”

Credit: Getty Images
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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