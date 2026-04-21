YouTube Expands AI Likeness Detection Access to Celebs, Talent Agencies

YouTube is opening up its AI likeness detection tool to Hollywood talent agencies and management companies, and the celebrities they represent.

The tool works similar to Content ID, looking for a participant’s likeness in AI-generated content. If a match is found, such as a deepfake of their face, the individual can review the content and request removal if it violates YouTube’s privacy guidelines.

In order to use the tool, participants must verify their identity before enrolling. The data provided during setup is strictly used for identity verification purposes and is not used to train Google’s generative AI models. Users can also opt out at anytime and YouTube will delete the data provided during setup.

“With support from leading talent agencies and management companies, including CAA, UTA, WME, and Untitled Management, we’ve worked to refine how likeness detection can best serve talent,” YouTube said in a blog post on Tuesday. “We’re excited that celebrities and entertainers are now eligible to access this tool, regardless of whether they have a YouTube channel.”

The tool’s expansion to Hollywood comes after it initially launched through a collaboration with CAA clients in December 2024. It was later expanded to a group of 5,000 creators in October, followed by government officials, political candidates and journalists in March.

In addition to launching this tool for safety, the Google-owned video platform is exploring opportunities for creators and artists to find new revenue streams through the management and authorization of AI likeness.

YouTube has also said it would continue to advocate for the NO FAKES Act, which establishes a federal right of publicity and acts as a blueprint for international adoption to ensure the technology serves and never replaces human creativity.