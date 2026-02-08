8 Celebrities Who Are Seattle Seahawks Fans

With the Seattle Seahawks going up against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, we wanted to give a special shout out to the team’s most notable supporters.

This list includes actors, musicians and comedian legends — and many of them are natives of the city of Seattle. But what they all have in common is that they represent the team as loyal fans.

It’s been over a decade since we’ve seen these two teams hit the field to face off against each other in the big game. Back in 2015, the Seahawks and Patriots hit Super Bowl XLIX. And this time around, their teams have entirely new rosters, with none of the same players from that Super Bowl playing on Sunday. It should be a game for the ages.

Check out the list of eight famous Seahawks fans below.