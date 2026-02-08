8 Celebrities Who Are Seattle Seahawks Fans

With the Seattle Seahawks going up against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, we wanted to give a special shout out to the team’s most notable supporters.
This list includes actors, musicians and comedian legends — and many of them are natives of the city of Seattle. But what they all have in common is that they represent the team as loyal fans.
It’s been over a decade since we’ve seen these two teams hit the field to face off against each other in the big game. Back in 2015, the Seahawks and Patriots hit Super Bowl XLIX. And this time around, their teams have entirely new rosters, with none of the same players from that Super Bowl playing on Sunday. It should be a game for the ages.
Check out the list of eight famous Seahawks fans below.
Chris Pratt
There’s no question that actor Chris Pratt is the most notable Seahawks fans in Hollywood. You can always catch the Washington native sporting the team’s gear. He also got the opportunity to raise the Seahawk’s 12th Man flag back in December 2017.
Will Ferrell
Next up is living comedic legend and actor Will Ferrell. Like Pratt, Ferrell is often seen wearing his favorite team’s hoodies and hats and also frequents their games. He’s also crashed one of their team meetings before.
Rainn Wilson
Another die-hard Seahawks fans is “The Office” star Rainn Wilson. It’s a no-brainer that he’s a Seahawks fan, as the actor and comedian grew up in Seattle and has shown his support for the team since he was a child.
Macklemore
The Grammy-winning artist and Seattle native has long shown his commitment to the team. He’s performed at Seahawks halftime shows and become friends with former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
Joel McHale
Another Seattle native who reps his good ol’ Seahawks is actor and comedian Joel McHale. Not only did he grow up in the city, he also attended University of Washington. He’s often seen rocking the team’s memorabilia and attending their games.
Bill Nye
Bill Nye isn’t only “the science guy,” he’s the Seahawks guy as well! He’s got connections to Seattle, as the city is where he started his career working as a mechanical engineer for The Boeing Company. He also got to raise the team’s 12 Man Flag back in 2023.
Dave Matthews
Coming in next is musician Dave Matthews. He’s a longtime supporter of the team, and he raised the team’s 12th Man flag in 2015.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Last but certainly not least is actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The die-hard Seahawks fan loves sharing his personal takes on the team on social media. He also grew up in the city and has frequently appeared on the NFL Network to discuss the team.