ESPN on Disney+ Launches Across 53 Countries and Territories in Europe, Asia-Pacific

ESPN is continuing its global expansion on Disney+.

Disney announced Tuesday that the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network would launch on Disney+ in 53 countries and territories across Europe and Asia-Pacific. This marks the next step taken by the streaming service in ESPN’s global expansion, with the sporting entertainment service now available on Disney+ in approximately 100 worldwide markets.

“Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC,” Disney+ President Alisa Bowen said in a statement. “This launch adds to our growing portfolio of local sports rights around the world.”

This expansion means that all Disney+ subscribers across Europe will have access to EPSN’s exclusive sports programming, including studio shows, films and, of course, live sporting events. The same can be said for select Asia-Pacific markets, such as Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, which will be receiving a curated selection of ESPN’s English-language content.

“This expansion marks an exciting next step for ESPN and Disney+ in our commitment to sports fans,” Freddy Rolón, head of global sports and talent office at ESPN, said in a statement. “ESPN has a longstanding tradition of delivering world-class content to sports fans, and the continued growth on Disney+ allows us to extend our reach and provide greater access and deeper connections with fans everywhere.”

What content is being offered as of now will vary from one market to the next, with content continuing to grow over time. Highlights of ESPN’s Disney+ offerings include US coverage of the NBA and NHL (starting with the 2026-27 season), regular season college basketball, the men’s and women’s March Madness NCAA championships, college football (including the College Football Playoff), bowl games, the Little League World Series and Savannah Bananas.

Subscribers will also gain access to ESPN’s award-winning and highly acclaimed “30 for 30” documentary series. Select studio shows, such as football news program “ESPN FC,” will also be included in the new expansion.