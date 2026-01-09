Dennis Haysbert Parodies His Iconic Insurance Spokesperson Work for Football-Related Mishaps | Video

Whether you know him from his acting roles or his instantly recognizable voice, Dennis Haysbert is a man you can trust — at least, that’s what Fanatics Sportsbook is betting on.

The sporting company launched a new ad campaign on Friday that spoofs the actor’s iconic Allstate commercials, offering both insurance and reassurance with its Fair Play Injury Protection program.

“When the unexpected happens, you deserve coverage that helps you breathe easy. Because true protection means never having to panic, especially when things go wrong in the first half,” Haysbert begins the parody video. “That’s why Fanatics Sportsbook Fair Play protects your bets from first half injuries.”

Do you have protection? Protect your pro football player prop bets from first half injuries for the playoffs with FAIR PLAY™ pic.twitter.com/jzM45S1Ftt — The Home of FAIR PLAY™ (@FanaticsBook) January 9, 2026

“Dennis Haysbert’s voice is recognizable for any fan that grew up watching the biggest moments in sports,” explained Michael Fitzsimmons, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Fanatics Sportsbook. “As the Playoffs begin this weekend, Dennis is the perfect spokesperson for Fair Play — reminding bettors that Fanatics Sportsbook has their backs with first-half protection on all playoff player props. He represents strength, security and trust — that’s exactly how we want customers to feel when they bet with Fanatics Sportsbook.”

Together, they teamed up with Spectra to create the parody, further stipulating: “Fair Play at Fanatics Sportsbook refunds a customer’s single player prop bet if a player is ruled out in the first half of a game and voids impacted parlay legs and saves the parlay by allowing it to continue with recalculated odds.”

Plus, this is far from Fanatics’ first pass at pop culture, having worked with stars like Livvy Dunne, Megan Thee Stallion and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the past.