OBB Media and Fanatics Fest Set 10-Year Partnership

It’s safe to say OBB Media and Fanatics are fans of one another’s work, because the companies just announced a 10-year partnership to continue making the Fanatics Fest together.

Their expanded collaboration comes after the 2025 Fanatics Fest saw more than 125,000 fans convene at the Javits Center in New York City over the summer. Additionally, the updated agreement will see a fourth day added to next year’s itinerary when the festival returns to NYC from July 16 to 19, 2026.

“OBB has brought an incredible energy to Fanatics Fest since we started in 2024, and having them work hand-in-hand with our team has taken the content and production surrounding the event to the next level,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said in a Tuesday statement. “Their team and ours share a passion for relentlessly enhancing the fan experience, and I can’t wait to see what we can dream up together over the next decade as we continue to make Fanatics Fest the absolute can’t-miss sports, collecting and entertainment event.”

“Fanatics Fest is a one-of-a-kind event at the intersection of sports, content, culture and community, and we’re excited to be solidifying our partnership with Michael, Lance, Tucker and the entire first class team at Fanatics,” OBB founder/CEO Michael D. Ratner added. “We look forward to building upon the already incredible platform that Fanatics has established, bringing dreams to life for sports fans and taking Fanatics Fest to even greater heights over the next decade.”

While co-producing the 2025 Fest with Fanatics, OBB Media also produced the “Fanatics Fest: All Access” hour-long special for ESPN this past July. The Bolded brand’s other recent projects include “Speed Goes Pro,” “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa” and Demi Lovato’s “Child Star.”