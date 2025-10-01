Tom Brady Praises IShowSpeed’s Raw Athleticism, Jokes the Streamer Could Go Pro in Trash-Talking

The stars were out at the premiere of IShowSpeed’s new YouTube series “Speed Goes Pro” in Los Angeles on Tuesday, complete with appearances from superstars Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian, as well as a special message from Tom Brady.

The six-episode digital series from OBB Media and DICK’S Sporting Goods follows Speed as he attempts to go pro in five different sports. The premiere screening event at the L.A. Coliseum featured his episodes on football and gymnastics — and while his Gold Medalist mentors Nastia Liukin and Suni Lee were present to offer further support, the GOAT quarterback sent his protégé a sweet video message to kick things off.

“Sorry I couldn’t be there in-person tonight. I had to send a little bit of love before this audience does and the world gets to see our episode. I’ll be real, when I first saw you out there, I figured you’d completely fall flat on your face. Yeah, you had a few plays where you actually did, but I’ll give you credit, because you stuck with it,” the 7-time Super Bowl champ said. “You’ve got a lot of raw athleticism, and even while getting burned, you made some plays that surprised me and you kept competing — that effort, that fight, that energy, that’s what I respect the most.”

“Still, I’ve seen better footwork in a 7th grade gym class,” Brady then joked. “We’ll see if the crowd and the world think you’re ready to go pro. But if trash-talking was its own sport, you’d be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Tuesday’s premiere also marked the end of Speed’s massive 35-day livestream marathon. “A lot of work has been put into this show, like seriously. I wanna thank the athletes who competed,” he told the crowd. “It was fun. I don’t wanna yap a lot, but I just really hope that y’all enjoy the show and like the series.”

Others in attendance were OBB Media CEO/founder Michael D. Ratner, Jeremiah Brown, DDG and docuseries participants Fred Richard, Ian Gunther and Randy Orton. The red carpet event also featured passed apps, an open bar, game station activations and commemorative T-shirts on the way out.

New episodes of “Speed Goes Pro” drop every other Wednesday starting Oct. 15.