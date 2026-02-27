Rick Caruso Hasn’t Been Contacted About LA Olympics 2028, but Would ‘Take It Seriously’ If Wasserman Steps Down | Video

While Casey Wasserman has agreed to sell his namesake sports and music agency after his ties to Ghislaine Maxwell were made public in the Epstein files, the mogul is still attached to the L.A. 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

Despite pressure from officials such as Mayor Karen Bass, the chairman for the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games has the board’s support to remain at the helm. But if that changes, local billionaire businessman Rick Caruso has not ruled out taking over for him.

“I know my name has been out there and I’ve read what people have posted,” Caruso told CNN’s Elex Michaelson on Thursday, insisting he had not yet been contacted about the potential role. “Anytime you get an opportunity to do something big to help the city of L.A., to help the country, of course, you have to look at it and take it seriously.”

NEWS: @RickCarusoLA is open to possibly chairing L.A.'s 2028 Olympic Committee…IF Casey Wasserman steps down.



"Anytime you get an opportunity to do something big to help the city of L.A., to help the country, of course, you have to look at it and take it seriously."



Some… pic.twitter.com/tVXmGmaSuz — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 27, 2026

The man behind Los Angeles hot spots like The Grove and The Americana (and former Mayoral candidate) also explained that it’s ultimately up to Wasserman — and/or the board — to determine if he should step down.

“My opinion shouldn’t matter on that, it really shouldn’t matter. That’s up to the board, who he reports to,” Caruso added. “I think that’s a very personal decision within him, to ask himself, ‘Can I continue to do the job that I need to do?’ I think he should make that decision.”

Wasserman announced his decision to sell the agency two weeks ago in a memo to staff, apologizing for his ““past personal mistakes.”

“I believe that I have become a distraction,” he wrote. “That is why I have begun the process of selling the company, an effort that is already underway. During this time, Mike Watts will assume day-to-day control of the business while I devote my full attention to delivering Los Angeles an Olympic Games in 2028 that is worthy of this outstanding city.”



