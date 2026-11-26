Tony Romo has found a new gig.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback will now serve as “chief predictions officer” at Betr, the “real-money gaming super app” for sports betting. His new position comes hot on the heels of Romo’s October departure from CBS Sports after nine years as their lead NFL game analyst following an operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge.

“l’ve spent my entire career trying to anticipate what’s going to happen next, whether that was on the field or in the broadcast booth. Now I get to put those instincts to work in a completely new way with Betr,” Romo said in a statement.

The former athlete shared his announcement in a post on X ahead of Thanksgiving, saying, “I’m Back. New Job. Same Goal.”

I’m Back. New Job. Same Goal.



Extremely excited to announce I have joined @betr as their Chief Predictions Officer 🔮 pic.twitter.com/xTEtnu2xC7 — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) November 25, 2026

It’s unclear what exactly Romo’s new role at Betr will entail, though the company said in its statement that the ex-pro “will serve as a prominent face of the Betr brand, appearing in original content, delivering sports predictions and engaging fans across the company’s expanding ecosystem of gaming products.” The company was founded by Joey Levy and Jake Paul.

“Tony Romo has built an extraordinary reputation around something that sits at the very heart of our business: predictions,” Levy added in a statement. “His ability to see what’s coming before anyone else has made him one of the most compelling personalities in sports, and we see a tremendous opportunity to bring that talent and personality to our growing ecosystem.”

Romo was arrested in Wisconsin with suspicion of OWI on July 23, with CBS suspending him from his position on July 31. In September, Romo pleaded no contest to the charge, speaking about his “over-reliance on alcohol” in a statement. He and CBS “mutually agreed to part ways” in early October despite Romo previously sharing that he wanted to return to the network “in time.”

“Football has shaped nearly every meaningful part of my life. I played for more than 20 years,” Romo wrote at the time. “Playing taught me the power of relationships, the strength of a team, and the toughness to face failure head-on with honesty, resilience, and the determination to do better. This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me.”