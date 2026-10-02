Tony Romo Exits CBS After 9 Years as Lead NFL Analyst

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Tony Romo is leaving CBS Sports after nine years with the network, ending his run as its lead NFL game analyst.

“CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement Friday. “We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward.”

In a statement provided to TheWrap by his representative, Romo said he was “proud” of his tenure at CBS and plans to take a break to focus on his health and family before pursuing his next opportunity. “I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans,” he added.

Romo had been on indefinite leave from CBS Sports since July 31, eight days after he was arrested in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. J.J. Watt replaced him on the network’s lead NFL broadcast team alongside Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

CBS Sports president David Berson said in August that the network had “no timetable” for Romo’s return, saying CBS had to consider the situation’s impact on its “image and brand.”

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback pleaded no contest Sept. 1 to a first-offense OWI, which is a civil offense in Wisconsin. Romo called the incident a “personal failure” and said multiple back surgeries and an earlier dependence on pain medication had contributed to an “over-reliance on alcohol.” He said at the time that he was working with doctors to address his health and hoped to return to CBS “in time.”

Romo joined CBS Sports in 2017 immediately after retiring from the NFL, replacing Phil Simms alongside Nantz as the network’s lead NFL game analyst. He quickly drew attention for his ability to anticipate plays before the snap and became one of the most prominent voices in NFL broadcasting.

CBS signed Romo to a long-term extension in 2020 worth $17 million per year, at the time a record-setting deal for a sports analyst.

Watt will continue working alongside Nantz and Wolfson on CBS’ lead NFL broadcast team for the remainder of the season. CBS has not announced whether Watt will permanently take over Romo’s spot beyond this season.