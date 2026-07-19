Wayne Rooney’s 5-Word Review of World Cup Final Halftime Show Leaves BBC Anchors Speechless

Soccer legend Wayne Rooney issued a five-word review of the World Cup Final halftime show — and it left BBC anchors speechless.

On Sunday, the English former professional athlete, 40, shared his reaction live on BBC Sport following halftime performances by Madonna, BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber and more.

While standing alongside Gabby Logan, Micah Richards and Joe Hart, Rooney declared, “I like a lot of them artists,” before adding, “But I thought it was crap.”

Several beats passed as the trio stood silently with shocked expressions, before Richards laughed and exclaimed, “So miserable!”

“That’s it, honestly,” Rooney added.

“I’ll tell you what else you get on the BBC: honest reviews,” Logan joked, as Richards started dancing and asked, “What about the ‘Macarena’?” as the 1993 song played in the background.

Logan then speculated, “I think it was Bieber that kind of brought you down, wasn’t it? I think Bieber was a bit slow for you.”

Rooney agreed, “Yeah, it was too flat.”

"What did you think of the World Cup final half-time show?"



Wayne Rooney: pic.twitter.com/1j6OQap9Yi — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026

In the comments of a BBC Sport clip shared on X, users reacted to Rooney’s brutal review. One wrote, “Always liked Rooney, but he’s just gone up in my estimation — loved that honestly and he was bang on with his comments!”

Another shared, “Brilliant. It really was crap.”

Someone else confessed, “Never really liked Rooney, but I do now.”

A different X user pointed out, “He said exactly what the whole nation thought. Well done, Wayne, a breath of fresh air throughout this tournament.”

Meanwhile, yet another person declared, “Absolutely agree with Wayne! Best thing he’s said all tournament!”

The halftime show aside, Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain 1-0.