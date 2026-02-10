US Olympian Hunter Hess Speaks Out After Trump Criticism Over ‘Mixed Emotions’ Comment: ‘I Love My Country’

Team USA Olympic freestyle skier Hunter Hess defended himself on Monday after President Donald Trump called him a “real loser” for voicing his “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

“I love my country. There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better,” he shared on Instagram. “One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out.”

“The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever,” Hess continued. “I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete. Thanks to everyone for their support.”

The update came after the athlete initially told reporters how he was feeling about representing the country despite President Trump’s ICE raids back home following the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard,” Hess said at the time. “There’s obviously a lot that I’m not the biggest fan of and I think a lot of people aren’t. If it aligns with my moral values I feel like I’m representing it – just because I wear the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

His fellow competitor Chris Lillis added: “I feel like as a country we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens, as well as anybody, with love and respect. I hope that when people look at athletes competing in the Olympics they realize that’s the America we’re trying to represent.”

In response, Trump lashed out on Truth Social. “U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this,” he wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Hess is set to take the Italian slopes on Feb. 19 in the men’s freeski halfpipe race.