NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Now Faces Criminal Probes From Manhattan, Westchester County DAs

One day after New York Attorney Genera Letitia James announced that her independent probe found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed almost a dozen women, it was revealed he’s facing criminal probes in Manhattan and Westchester Counties.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah released a statement Wednesday that read, “Yesterday our Office became aware of the final independent report from Attorney General Letitia James’ Office regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s conduct. As some of the Governor’s conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office.”

Rocah added, “As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further at this time.”

Danny Frost, a senior advisor for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, also tweeted, “When our office learned yesterday that the @NewYorkStateAG investigation of the Governor’s conduct was complete, our office contacted the A.G.’s Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan.”

Numerous political figures, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and President Joe Biden, have called on Cuomo to resign. On Tuesday, the governor released a video statement saying he will not resign and did not ever touch anyone inappropriately. Among the descriptions of his behavior given by James on Tuesday were accusations of inappropriate lines of questioning and groping of women inside and outside of his staff.