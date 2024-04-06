“Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star Larry David met his match when he was confronted with an AI analysis of his work during an on-stage conversation celebrating the HBO comedy’s 24-year legacy in New York Friday.

MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber, who moderated the festivities hosted by HBO and Tribeca Enterprises, seemingly surprised the comedian with an AI-automated analysis of David’s work, which noted that his “Jewish humor” as rooted in “self deprecation, obsessive preoccupation with the minutiae of daily life.”

“David’s onstage persona is a man perpetually out of step with societal norms… whose best intentions often leads to societal faux pas kvetching about the unwritten rules of social engagement,” Melber read. “David has turned discomfort into an art form and humor into a coping mechanism dealing with the anxiety that comes from the clash between individual desires and societal expectations reflecting a deeper, almost existential discomfort with the social contract. Psychologically, David’s comedy resonates because it taps into a fear of social ostracization through his lens the absurdity of social conventions, and the often arbitrary nature of politeness. His willingness to breach these norms to say what we did or not say, is both cathartic and humanizing; a reminder that behind the facades of propriety that we are all Larry David in some measure: awkward, uncertain and striving for connection in a world that often makes it difficult.”

After a brief pause, David simply replied “Wow.” Melber pressed David if he thought it was an accurate description of his work, but the comedian said he hadn’t put much thought into it.

“I just try and write funny shows… I never analyze it,” David said.

Melber added he also asked the AI to predict David’s reaction to its description of the work, which he recited: “With his characteristic blend of incredulity and curmudgeonly charm, Larry David might fein surprise at the idea of AI analyzing his work, quipping ‘You mean to tell me a machine is watching ‘Curb’? What’s next? Robots laughing at my jokes? I don’t perform for toasters.’ ”

After the laughter from the audience subsided, David answered simply, “Great delivery there,” before the conversation moved on to other topics.

The celebration of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” also featured David commenting on beloved scenes from the show, and a surprise appearance from costars Tracey Ullman and Susie Essman. David also took questions from the audience, but was careful not to divulge any details from the impending series finale.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” wraps up its run Sunday, April 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.