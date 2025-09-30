Kat McNamara-Led Harlequin Romance Movies Set November Premiere at CW

The CW’s six original movies based on Harlequin bestsellers, the publishing brand known for its romance titles, will be starting with “Montana Mavericks” in November.

The movie will premiere on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Katherine McNamara stars as Heather, a New York City girl and a best-selling author whose battle with writers block pushes her towards her family’s ranch in Montana. What starts as a journey with her two best friends quickly changes when she meets Cliff (Dennis Andres), the charming cowboy veterinarian next door.

“Second Guessing Fate” is second on the list with a Nov. 23 premiere date. This one stars Danielle Panabaker as Gemma, a successful event planner who has given up on dating until a fortune teller predicts she’s one more terrible date away from true love. When Gemma’s date with Nick (Corey Sevier) goes wrong in every possible way, she starts to wonder if the fortune teller’s prediction is coming true.

Next up is “Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell,” which premieres on Nov. 30. Amber Riley stars as Savvy Sheldon, an overwhelmed woman stuck in a high-stress and low-thanks job, an unfulfilling situationship and the love-worn kitchen she inherited from her cherished grandma. Together with her mother and best friend, she decides to take control of her destiny and make some renovations in both her home and her life.

“Paws in the City” will premiere on Dec. 6 and stars Emeraude Toubia as a social media pro who accidentally ruins a young starlet’s career thanks to a mishap on her watch. With no other job prospects in New York, Issa takes a job as the caretaker for Camila, a pampered pooch. With time, she grows closer to Camila’s reclusive owner Theo (Carter Jenkins).

That will be followed by “Recipe for Romance” on Dec. 13, a would-be enemies to lovers story about two warring businesses in Little Manila. What starts as a prank war between Sari (True O’Brien) and Gabe (Alex Mallari Jr.) turns into a story of love, family, community and delicious pastries.

Last but certainly not least will be “Ordinary Girl in a Tiara,” which premieres on Dec. 20. After vintage fashion devotee Caro Cartwright (Katharine King So) agrees to house her nemesis-turned-couture heiress Philippa Levreaux (Kathryn Gallagher), her world is turned upside down. But despite their differences, these women slowly learn how to become better versions of themselves. “This tale of style and moxie proves that opposites not only attract but can enrich the lives of anyone willing to take a chance on themselves and on true love,” a press release for the movie reads.

All six movies will be presented by CW Originals, Centinel Media, Harlequin Studio and Bell Media, in association with Fremantle and Neshama Entertainment.