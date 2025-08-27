The CW Extends Pac-12 Deal Through 2030-31 Season

The CW is staying in the college sports game, re-upping its Pac-12 Conference broadcast partnership with a new deal through the 2030-31 season, the companies announced on Wednesday.

As part of the renewed relationship, the network will air 66 sporting events across multiple sports per year — 13 regular season football games, 35 regular season men’s basketball games and 15 regular season women’s basketball games, in addition to the women’s tournament semifinal and championship games.

“The Pac-12 has been a key partner in the success of CW Sports, and we are thrilled to solidify our relationship with the conference for an additional five years,” CW Network president Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “We have experienced firsthand the passion of the Oregon State and Washington State football programs and their dedicated fans and we are eager to introduce an additional seven schools in the new Pac-12 to our nationwide CW Sports audience. We are also excited to bring Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball to our viewers featuring some of the most dynamic and celebrated collegiate programs in the country.”

“The Pac-12’s partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises’ broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould added. “I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead!”

Pac-12 Enterprises will produce all the games. The partnership began with the 2024 college football season, and will resume on Saturday with the game between Idaho and Washington State.

A new Pac-12 will then begin in the 2026-27 season with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.