Cyclops Print Works is dropping two spooky new Disney prints, just in time for Halloween. They will send shivers down your spine (in the best way possible). And we’ve got all the details.

The first print is dedicated to Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion and comes courtesy of Eric Tan, a former designer for Disney Consumer Products and one of the most celebrated pop culture artists. His take on the Haunted Mansion is refreshing and new – he’s got the iconic ghosts from the attraction (including Madame Leota, the Caretaker and his Dog, the dueling ghosts and Constance the murderous bride) but puts them in unique scenarios (like Leota in the moon). And of course he had to put “Part of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California!” at the bottom of the print, which gives it the feel of a true attraction poster.

And the other print is J.J. Harrison’s take on “Lonesome Ghosts,” the 1937 animated short that saw Mickey, Donald and Goofy as ghost exterminators attempting to rid a house of some pesky poltergeists. Everything that made the original short so special is there (including the unforgettable design of the ghosts) but in Harrison’s distinctive art style.

Both prints will be available on the Cylcops Print Works site Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Full details below.

Cyclops Print Works

“Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion” by Eric Tan

36 x 24 • 7 Colors • Edition of 250

Paper: Black Like 330 gsm

$80

Limit (1) per customer

Cyclops Print Works

“Lonesome Ghosts” by JJ Harrison

24 x 18 • 12 Colors • Edition of 200

Paper: French Speckletone

$70

Limit (1) per customer