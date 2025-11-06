Cynthia Erivo Offers Elphaba’s Broom to Olympic Curlers Ahead of Winter Games | Video

When the Team USA mixed double curlers get to Italy for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, they’re going to have a secret weapon: Elphaba’s broom.

Ahead of February’s Winter Games and the premiere of “Wicked: For Good” later this month, Cynthia Erivo teamed up with athletes Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin for a clever ad spot promoting both NBCUniversal properties.

Set to “For Good” from the musical sequel, Thiesse and Dropkin can be seen having a hard time on the ice in Wednesday’s NBC Sports clip. That is, until Erivo offers up her broom, saying, “Try this.”

Erivo even shows off her iconic forehead wave she shares with Ariana Grande’s Glinda in the first “Wicked” movie.

Thiesse and Dropkin are the sport’s 2023 world mixed doubles champions, and are the United States’ lone curling representation at the upcoming Winter Games. This will be Dropkin’s first Olympics and Thiesse’s second, after she served as an alternate for the U.S. Women’s Team at PyeongChang 2018.

“Wicked: For Good” flies into theaters on Nov. 21, while the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games air across NBC from Feb. 6-22.