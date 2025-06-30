Cynthia Erivo, Michael Bay to Produce Universal Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Saturation Point’

Cynthia Erivo and Michael Bay are set to produce a film adaptation of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s sci-fi climate thriller “Saturation Point,” which will be released by Universal.

Tchaikovsky’s novella follows Dr. Jasmine Marks, a researcher who heads into the Hygrometric Dehabitation Region, known more commonly as “The Zone.” It is a growing band of rainforest along the equator that, due to rising global temperatures, is now so humid that no human, or any warm-blooded creature, can survive in it.

As she pushes further into the wilderness, Dr Marks discovers the Zone is far deadlier than initially believed, and has given rise to a new form of intelligent life. Minnie Schedeen will adapt the screenplay.

Erivo and Solome Williams will produce through their Edith’s Daughter label while Bay will produce with Brad Fuller through Platinum Dunes. Both production companies have first look deals with Universal.

Alex Ginno will executive produce and oversee the project for Platinum Dunes. Universal Pictures’ SVP of Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Production Development Christine Sun will oversee the project for the Studio.

Erivo, who most recently earned an Oscar nomination for her lead role in the hit film “Wicked,” will reprise the role of Elphaba in this November’s follow-up “Wicked: For Good.” She is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, Peikoff Mahan and The Lede Company.

Bay is repped by Rich Cook at Range Media Partners. Fuller is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern. Tchaikovsky is represented by Simon Kavanagh and Oliver Cheetham at the Mic Cheetham Agency and UTA. Schedeen is represented by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham