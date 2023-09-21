Sony Pictures Classics is in negotiations to pick up “Daddio,” TheWrap has learned. While the acquisition is not yet a done deal, SPC is on the verge of grabbing the Sean Penn/Dakota Johnson taxi melodrama for North America, Latin America and various European and Asian territories.

The picture, directed by Christy Hall — who previously co-created the Netflix series “I Am Not Okay with This” — had a well-received debut at Telluride and then at Toronto. Her directorial debut concerns a taxi driver (Penn) and a rider (Johnson, replacing the originally attached Daisy Ridley) as they get to know each other during a trip from the JFK airport to Manhattan.

Repped by CAA Media Finance and WME Independent, the film was granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, which allowed the two actors to do publicity in Toronto. It was produced by Hercules Film Fund, TeaTime Pictures, First Love Films, Raindrop Valley, Projected Picture Works and Rhea Films.

The film, penned by Hall as well as directed by her, lists Johnson among its producers along with Ro Donnelly, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Christy Hall, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and Terry Dougas. Executive Producers are Jean-Luc De Fanti, Max Work, Kostas Tsoukalas and Christopher Donnelly.

