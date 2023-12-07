Charlamagne That God knows what he wants for Christmas — and it’s not something that can fit under the tree.

Guest hosting “The Daily Show” on Wednesday night, the radio host and TV personality urged President Biden to “give America the ultimate Christmas gift” and step back from his 2024 reelection campaign. (The comedy segment was aptly titled “Doomocracy 2024.”)

Charlamagne also took a jab at the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, arguing that her overstaying her welcome on the highest court in the land at age 87 came with major real-world consequences.

“The point is, we don’t need Biden to beat Donald Trump — just like we didn’t need RBG to stay on the court. Maybe if RBG had retired during the Obama years, we’d still have Roe v. Wade. Maybe,” Charlamagne said to mixed acknowledgement of his studio audience. “People said, ‘No, she needs to be there to protect Roe,’ and now look, both of them are gone.”

“It’s true, they’re both gone,” he said to the audience’s nervous laughter.

“See, the facts are: Biden’s not getting any younger, he’s not going to get any more popular, and he’s not getting a new running mate,” Charlamagne concluded. “So please Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside.”

The “Doomocracy” conversation picked up in response to Biden’s closed-door comments this week that he might not have run for reelection in 2024 if former President Donald Trump weren’t running. Biden followed those comments up in an off-the-cuff press conference Tuesday where he said that he’s not the only Democrat who could beat Trump — but he will be the one to do it.

Charlamagne said that Biden’s comments form “an answer that just raises more questions.”

“This is Biden’s ego talking, OK? If he thinks that there are other people who can beat him, step aside, all right? I know you think you’ve got this in bag, but the polls say otherwise!” Charlamagne said. Many polls indicate the president’s age at 81 as a major concern going into the 2024 election cycle.

The “Daily Show” host then joked that sending him into the political ring with Trump is about as promising as putting him in a bar fight.

“I want Biden stepping in to beat Trump the way I want him stepping in to defend me at a bar fight,” Charlamagne said. “I appreciate you caring, but I don’t like our chances.”

