“The Daily Show” is entering this December with two familiar faces. Charlamagne tha God and Kal Penn will return to guest host the Comedy Central staple the weeks of Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

This will mark the second time each has hosted “The Daily Show.” Charlamagne tha God, who previously hosted Comedy Central’s “Hell of a Week,” first hosted the series the week of Oct. 30. Kal Penn first tenure on the show happened even sooner as he first came aboard the week of March 13.

Altogether, there are four guest hosts who have appeared on “The Daily Show” twice: Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman and now Charlamagne tha God and Penn.

Two of those hosts — Jones and Penn — have also been rumored to be in talks about permanently taking over the late night show. The other two celebrities who were rumored to be in the running were Chelsea Handler and Hasan Minhaj. Following Minhaj’s expose in the New Yorker earlier this year, it’s unclear if he’s still in the running. Comedy Central has previously said that it will announce its new permanent host of “The Daily Show” in 2024.

“The Daily Show” has had a complicated history ever since Trevor Noah’s departure. On Sept. 29, 2022, Noah surprised both his audience and his staff that he was moving on from the series live on the air. “It’s been absolutely amazing, and I found myself thinking about everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, more pandemic — and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up,” Noah said at the time.

After his departure at the end of 2022, the series brought out a rotating roster of guest hosts that have included everyone from Al Franken to senior correspondent Michael Kosta.