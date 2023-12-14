“The Daily Show” host Kal Penn called Donald Trump out for scamming his supporters by selling pieces of the suit he wore for his Georgia indictment mugshot.

The former president has launched a collection of digital trading cards “Mugshot Edition” just in time for Christmas to fundraise for his upcoming presidential campaign. Collectors who purchase 47 of the cards will also receive a piece of the suit that Trump wore for his mugshot, which circulated the internet back during his Georgia indictment this year. It will cost buyers $4,600.

“Ah yes. ‘Muah.’ What a perfect gift for the dad you stopped talking to. I wish that I loved anything as much as Trump loves scamming his own supporters,” Penn joked. “And look if you’re thinking ‘Oh, this isn’t funny, he’s tricking people out of their hard-earned money for pieces of fabric from indicted Men’s Wearhouse,’ Let’s be honest, okay? it’s not like this money was gonna otherwise end up in a Roth IRA. It was either an NFT of Trump or a second pet snake.”

In the advertisement video Trump made for the newest collection, he claims his last two Trump Digital Trading Card collections sold out in just hours. He also called the suit “a really good suit.”

“The popularity of these NFTs makes me think that Biden should run this video as a campaign ad because if you can afford to blow 5 grand on a piece of a suit with mustard stains, the economy must be doing pretty good,” Penn added.

The talk show host then dove into the specific images shown on the trading cards.

“I will confess something to y’all. I actually think these are all really pretty cool cards. We got Trump as a soldier, Trump with lightning hands, Trump as a robot,” he continued. “But like, why don’t any of these cards show off his amazing policy accomplishments like, where’s the card showing Trump tackling a doctor who’s about to perform an abortion? Where’s the one of him heroically catapulting a refugee child far away from his family? Oh was that too much for you? Or how about one of them patriotically lighting a tiki torch for a neo-Nazi?”

The banners at the bottom of the cards contain slogans like “Never Surrender,” “I Stand With Trump” and “America’s Superhero.” The neoNazo tiki torch mockup involved Trump lighting the torch with laser vision.

“Yeah, those was the days y’all, those was the days,” Penn concluded. “Second term’s gonna be great.”

Watch the full clip at the top of this post.