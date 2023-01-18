‘Daily Show’ Host Leslie Jones Is Rendered Speechless by Biden Docs Scandal: ‘What Kind of Irresponsible Piece of Sh*t…’ (Video)

“The Daily Show” is back! And the late night series’ first guest host, “Saturday Night Live” Emmy nominee Leslie Jones, wasted no time in digging into the week’s headlines with her signature blend of crass humor and everywoman wit.

Of course, she’d have been remiss not to riff on the growing scandal behind President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents after five more pages were found improperly taken and stored in his private Delaware residence.

But first, she got a few digs in on former president Donald Trump for … doing the same thing at Mar-a-Lago.

“You guys remember that for the past six months, we’ve been roasting the sh*t out of Donald Trump for keeping classified documents at his house?” Jones posed. “And I have to agree. What kind of moron – I mean, what kind of irresponsible piece of sh*t would keep classified documents at his house? I mean, he’s got to be the only dumbass that would do something so stupid.”

“The Daily Show” then broke to a cutaway of news reports about Biden’s own mishandling of documents in Delaware.

Cutting back to Jones, the comedian was despondent, staring in the middle distance before placing her forehead in her hands in disappointment and frustration. She then looked at the camera shaking her head: “Just roll the damn tape.”

Producers then played a clip from NBC News on Tuesday citing growing calls for transparency from Biden from both sides of the aisle as the scandal continues to unfold. The clip then showed the now-infamous back-and-forth Biden had with the press claiming that his garage is locked.

After all, he wouldn’t just leave his corvette, next to which the first batch of documents were found, on the street.

“What!?” Jones said, incredulously. “This is a national security emergency, OK? A man this old with access to a corvette!”

The “Daily Show” audience broke into applause.

“Wow, I don’t know what’s more scary: Biden losing the nuclear codes or Biden going 85 on the highway,” Jones added. “Biden: Please do not drive that corvette! Your ass can’t even ride a bike!”

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video below.