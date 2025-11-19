Leslie Jones Shares Helpful Travel Tip to Escape ‘America’s Wealth Gap’ on Planes: ‘Be Rich!’ | Video

Leslie Jones came out swinging in her guest appearance on Tuesday’s edition of “The Daily Show.”

“Happy Thanksgiving, America. Gobble, gobble,” Jones happily announced, adding, “That’s not a turkey. That’s how Donald Trump sounded going down on Bubba Clinton.” The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member quickly moved on from that joke to address the main topic of her Wednesday monologue: the deteriorating state of America’s airlines and in-flight experiences.

“Thanksgiving isn’t just about racism. It’s also the worst travel weekend of the year,” Jones said, teeing up videos of fliers coming up with questionable hacks to make their flights more comfortable. “Hey, I sympathize. Flying economy sucks,” Jones observed in response to the clips. “I got a real travel hack for you. Be rich, b—h. Because if you fly in first class like your girl, you get treated like a queen.”

“While it’s fun to experience America’s wealth gap in the sky, there’s one thing missing that would really help me sleep better on the plane — knowing the guy in the tower is awake!” Jones added. Following her comment, “The Daily Show” rolled different TV reports about increasing fatigue and sleep deprivation issues among America’s air traffic controllers.

“Give these people some rest! This isn’t an ordinary job. They f—k up at the Wendy’s, all you get is the wrong drink. They f—k up at air traffic control, and I’m in the Emmys memorial reel,” Jones insisted. “And I’d better be in it, and when my name comes up, you motherf—kers better clap! You better not treat me like some old editor from the ’80s.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video below.

While looking for a solution to the problems facing America’s overworked air traffic controllers, Jones joked, “If you can’t give them time to sleep, at least give them some of the cocaine that the TSA finds. They won’t be tired, and no cocaine gets wasted. Recycling!” The “Daily Show” correspondent then took on a more serious tone and approach to the discussion.

“None of this needs to be happening. The FAA has a budget of $21 billion, and if that’s not enough, I know where they can get more,” Jones told “Daily Show” viewers. “Right now, almost all of it comes from the ticket fees and taxes, that stuff we, the consumer, are paying. What we need is the airlines to chip in more. They’re focusing so much on luxury, they’re forgetting the most important part of luxury— getting from A to B in one piece. It doesn’t matter how much my seat reclines if I’m using it as a flotation device.”

“Airlines should be sending them caviar, champagne and blowjobs every morning,” Jones concluded, urging America’s airlines to improve the treatment of the country’s air traffic workers. “Send Trump’s ass over there so they can get a little bit of that gobble, gobble!”