Leslie Jones Roasts the Trump Administration on ‘The Daily Show’: ‘These People Are Goofy Ass Motherf–kers’ | Video

Comedian Leslie Jones showed up Wednesday on “The Daily Show” to make a not-at-all surprising announcement: “I’ve got a problem with these Trump folks!”

Jones specifically singled-out three of the Trump administration’s most powerful and high-profile members: Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President JD Vance and Senior Advisor Elon Musk. “It’s not that they’re corrupt. Although, they are. It’s not that they’re evil. Although, they are. It’s not that they are women-hating, racist, unqualified dickheads who couldn’t run a Dunkin’ Donuts without burning it down,” Jones explained. “No, my problem is these people are goofy ass motherf—kers!”

“I thought Reagan was bad, but at least he knew how to talk,” the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member continued. “I can not believe America is going to be ended by these f—king loser incels!” Following a clip of Musk intentionally wearing two hats to a cabinet meeting, Jones remarked, “How is this guy firing people? If this guy gave me a pink slip, I’d give his ass a black eye.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video below.

Turning her attention from Musk to RFK Jr., Jones told viewers, “Don’t let them muscles fool you. He’s a piece of s—t. No, literally, a piece of s—t! This man swims in sewage like a f—king Ninja Turtle.” In response to an interview clip featuring the current Secretary of Health, Jones exasperatedly remarked, “I can’t believe this man is from the Kennedys. I thought the Kennedys had swag! Why we got the Temu Kennedy?”

In an effort to make sure everyone felt included, Jones also took a moment to roast Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, who referred to AI teaching in American schools as “A1 teaching” during one public appearance. “It’s AI, bitch! Not A1!” Jones exclaimed. “A1 is a steak sauce, you goofy motherf—ker! And it’s delicious. But you’re not in charge of Sizzler.”

Jones then proceeded to roast Vice President Vance, noting — as many have — that he met with the late Pope Francis just one day before he died. “His goofy ass killed the Pope!” Jones joked. “Now we’ve got an American Pope, and I’m going to tell you something: You better stay the f—k away from him, you angel of goofy-ass death!”

The “Daily Show” comedian concluded her Wednesday segment by addressing Trump voters directly. “This can not be what you mean by ‘Making America Great Again.’ This is a f—king circus,” Jones said. “Other countries are laughing at us right now. We’ve got to get rid of MAGA because they’re not Making America Great Again — they’re Making America Goofy Asses.”

You can watch the full “The Daily Show” segment in the video above.