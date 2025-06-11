‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump Over LA Protests: ‘Nothing Calms Down a Situation Like a Military Invasion’ | Video

“The Daily Show” unsurprisingly dedicated its Tuesday night monologue to the ongoing ICE protests in Los Angeles, with host Desi Lydic mockingly telling President Trump, “Nothing calms down a situation like a military invasion.”

Right off the bat, Lydic was quick to push back against the claims that L.A. is being torn apart by the protests. “Despite what you’re seeing on the news, keep in mind that most of the protesters have come with more of a chill, SoCal vibe — dancing, playing music and unleashing these devastating projectiles at police.” She said all this, of course, over footage of protesters blowing bubbles at police officers.

The “Daily Show” host then turned her attention to President Trump’s response to the protests, which were sparked by ICE immigration raids and arrests in the city on Friday. Trump has addressed the conflict by ignoring the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and mobilizing thousands of National Guard troops in the state and dispatching hundreds of active marines to L.A. as well.

“That was part of my birth plan,” Lydic sarcastically joked. “I was like, ‘Honey, I want candles, classical music and 700 armed Marines storming the hospital room.” You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video below.

In addition to criticizing Trump for his actions, Lydic took a moment to wonder aloud about his possible motivations for responding so severely to L.A.’s immigration protests. “I’m beginning to wonder if Trump is intentionally trying to escalate this situation, because more chaos allows him to portray blue states as centers of crime, while positioning himself as a strong man that the country needs to rally around,” Lydic speculated, before concluding, “No, that’s silly. I’m sure he’s just doing what’s best for everyone!”

The comedian also reacted to the escalating war of words between Newsom and Trump. The latter said he would support the arrest of Newsom and told one reporter that the California official committed a crime just by running for governor because he has done such a “bad job.” “That’s a ridiculous statement. Gavin Newsom’s primary crime is obviously his podcast,” Lydic joked.

“Trump’s terrible policy has generated a huge backlash, which he’s responded to by overreacting, which is going to generate another backlash,” she continued. “We don’t know how this is going to end, but at least we know it’ll be a huge waste of money.” In response to reports that Trump’s deployment of the National Guard will cost at least $134 million, the “Daily Show” host ultimately joked, “Uh, hello, DOGE? I found some cuts for you!”