‘The Daily Show’ Jokes Impassioned Bishop Will Lead to Trump Banning Church in Next Executive Order | Video

At America’s post-inauguration church service, President Trump was the target of an impassioned sermon from the Episcopal bishop of Washington, and “The Daily Show” guest host Ronny Chieng said on Wednesday that he knows exactly how Trump will respond to Right Rev. Mariann Budde’s remarks. After joking that Trump doesn’t like to go to church because “it’s never fun to be a guest at someone else’s rally,” Chieng played a clip of Budde pleading with Trump to “have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” including trans citizens and other members of the LGBT community and undocumented blue-collar immigrants.

Following the clip, Chieng grabbed his stack of papers and furiously wrote, mimicking Trump, “New executive order: We are banning church!” The recurring “Daily Show” star then turned his sarcasm on Budde, jokingly reminding her, “We don’t go to church to hear a lecture about having mercy on the less fortunate. That’s not what church is for!” Trump, Chieng asserted, only showed up in the first place because he heard there would be “free crackers.”

“He was probably looking up at Jesus on the cross and thinking, ‘Hey, you and me both, brother,’” Chieng continued. “To be fair, I mean, can you imagine going to church and the pastor is only addressing you?” The comedian and actor, of course, noted that there are many public figures who are angry at the president right now. “Trump was also getting yelled at by everyone just because he released hundreds of violent insurrectionists back into the streets or something,” Chieng noted, referencing Trump’s sweeping executive order pardoning those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

You can watch the full segment below.

“The Daily Show” spent several minutes of its Wednesday show taking aim as well at the Republican representatives who have avoided commenting substantially on the president’s Jan. 6 decision by claiming that they “haven’t seen” or “didn’t see” the actions of those pardoned. “Daily Show” correspondent Troy Iwata jokingly explained that this isn’t because the figures in question are trying to dodge reporters’ questions but because they “actually have medical conditions that literally make it impossible for them to see the Jan. 6 footage.”

“[Alabama senator] Tommy Tuberville actually has that disease from ‘Memento,’” Iwata quipped, referring to the Christopher Nolan film about a man who suffers from short-term memory loss. “[Colorado congresswoman] Lauren Boebert was hypnotized at a child’s birthday party and just never fully recovered. [Florida senator] Rick Scott, he couldn’t see the footage because he’s actually half-horse, so he always has those blinders on, and [Tennessee congressman] Tim Burchett couldn’t see it because he got kicked in the head by Rick Scott because he walked behind him too quickly and it spooked him.”

The American people should start showing a lot more sensitivity to Republicans going forward, Itawa jests, promising, “There’s a lot of things coming down the pipeline in the next four years that they’re not going to be able to see, or hear, or remember, or legislate against, or understand, or consider, or acknowledge.”