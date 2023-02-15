Prime Video debuted the new, official trailer for the musical-drama series “Daisy Jones & The Six” on Tuesday, featuring “Look At Me Now,” one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast.

The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series, which premieres March 3. New episodes will release every Friday through March 24, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones & the Six” tells the story of the rise and fall of The Six, a band only made stronger when Daisy Six joins them to complement lead singer Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). Loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, the front man and woman gravitate toward each other through mutual creativity and love for songwriting. Their complicated chemistry catapults the band to the top of the 70s rock n’ roll scene in Los Angeles, California.

But after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits. Decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth, sitting down for documentary interviews that are mixed with hazy flashbacks to what really happened.

The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, “Daisy Jones & The Six” is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also produces.

Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and serves as an executive producer, Nzingha Stewart directed four of the remaining episodes, and Graham directed one. The series will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy Nominated producer Blake Mills and a number of other talented co-writers.