“Daisy Jones & the Six” has arrived. Fans of the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name have been anxiously awaiting Amazon Prime Video’s TV series adaptation of the book, and the story of this fictional 1970s rock band is unfolding over a number of weeks on the streaming service.

The story is one told in a grand flashback, as members of the titular band sit down for a documentary about their rise (and fall?) and the show then presents the story as it happened back in the ’70s. The book is a full-on oral history, but in the TV series, what we see is what actually happened – not peoples’ own versions of events – so we witness how Sam Claflin’s rocker Billy Dunne reluctantly allows aspiring songwriter and performer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) to work on one of The Six’s songs. The resulting smash hit then spurs the group to formally combine, writing and recording an album called “Aurora” as tensions fly.

The show hails from “(500) Days of Summer” and “The Fault in Our Stars” writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with “The Spectacular Now” director James Ponsoldt directing the first half of the season of this limited series.

But you may be wondering, when do new episodes of “Daisy Jones & the Six” drop? The answer isn’t entirely simple, as Prime Video has opted for a unique release strategy for this one. All your questions answered below.

When Did “Daisy Jones & the Six” Premiere?

The series debuted on March 3, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

What Time Does “Daisy Jones & the Six” Come Out on Prime Video?

New episodes of the series usually drop on Fridays at midnight GMT, which means they’re usually available Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

There’s a staggered release schedule for “Daisy Jones & the Six,” with new episodes released in small batches throughout the month of March. The first three episodes dropped on March 3, followed by another three on March 10, and the final four will roll out in two batches.

Here’s the full schedule for the season:

Episode 1 – “Track 1: Come and Get It” – March 3

Episode 2 – “Track 2: I’ll Take You There” – March 3

Episode 3 – “Track 3: Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – March 3

Episode 4 – “Track 4: I Saw the Light” – March 10

Episode 5 – “Track 5: Fire” – March 10

Episode 6 – “Track 6: Whatever Gets You Thru The Night” – March 10

Episode 7 – March 17

Episode 8 – March 17

Episode 9 – March 24

Episode 10 – March 24

Who’s in the Cast?

The full cast for “Daisy Jones & the Six” is as follows:

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes

Is the Soundtrack Out Yet?

Yes! You can listen to the full album “Aurora” right now, with performances by Keough and Claflin and songs written by Blake Mills, Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford and more.

Will There Be a Season 2?

Probably not. This is billed as a limited series, and these 10 episodes adapt the entirety of Reid’s book. But never say never!