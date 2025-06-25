Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Stellan Skarsgård, Vicky Krieps to Be Honored at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Stellan Skarsgård will receive the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema at the 59th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Skarsgård will also present his latest film, Joachim Trier’s quiet stunner “Sentimental Value,” which won the Grand Prix at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Vicky Krieps will also receive the President’s Award. Johnson will present her two latest films, Michael Angelo Covino’s hilarious “Splitsville” and Celine Song’s deconstructed rom-com “Materialists,” while Sarsgaard presents the underrated 2003 journalism drama “Shattered Glass” and Krieps her new drama “Love Me Tender.”

Among many other attendees, there will also be American director, actor, and screenwriter Jay Duplass who will presents his latest bittersweet comedy “The Baltimorons,” French actress Camille Cottin who will present the world premiere of her film “Out of Love,” Hungarian director Bence Fliegau who will be there for the world premiere of his film “Jimmy Jaguar,” Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason who will introduce “The Love That Remains,” Mexican director Michel Franco who will present his new film “Dreams,” director Sergei Loznitsa will present his drama “Two Prosecutors,” Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili who will introduce her second feature film “April,” and writer and director Max Walker-Silverman who will be there with his new film “Rebuilding” starring Josh O’Connor.

As previously announced, the festival will screen this new film from O’Connor and also a thriller starring Andrea Riseborough. It was also announced that the final entry playing in competition will be Iranian director Soheil Beiraghi’s “Bidad,” which had previously remained secret in order to “protect the safety of the film’s delegation” while they traveled out of the country.

The festival will also pay tribute to the late Jiří Bartoška, who previously served as the longtime president, by showing the film “We’ve Got to Frame It! (a conversation with Jiří Bartoška in July 2021),” hosting screenings of the film “Tiger Theory,” and with the exhibition “Jiří Bartoška – KVIFF President.”