Karlovy Vary Film Festival to Show New Films From Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough

The upcoming Josh O’Connor film “Rebuilding” will screen as part of the 2025 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival along with multiple world premieres, KVIFF organizers announced on Tuesday.

The festival announced 11 films in its Crystal Globe competition section, but added that the section will include a 12th film from Iran. Artistic director Karel Och said in a release that the announcement of this final feature has been postponed until closer to the festival out of consideration for “the safety of its makers.”

“Rebuilding,” which makes its international premiere at the festival, immerses us in the life of a rancher (O’Connor) whose ranch has been destroyed in a wildfire and must now pick up the pieces in his life. It’s written and directed by Max Walker-Silverman, who previously made his feature debut with the delicate drama “A Love Song” in 2022. “Rebuilding” previously premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and is set to be released in theaters later this year.

Also playing at the festival is Paul Andrew Williams’ “Dragonfly,” starring Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough as a woman who begins to care for her elderly neighbor though may have ulterior motives for doing so.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival first began in 1946 and is now considered to be the foremost film festival in Central and Eastern Europe. This year’s edition, which runs from July 4-12, is the 59th KVIFF and will mark the first year since the passing of festival president and actor Jiří Bartoška, who died in early May after serving in the role since 1994.

Previously, the festival announced that it will present a tribute to the 1940s actor John Garfield by screening eight of his films, including “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” “Body and Soul,” “Force of Evil,” “They Made Me a Criminal” and “Four Daughters,” for which he received an Oscar nomination.

It also announced that editor Jiří Brožek will receive the Presidents Award for Outstanding Contribution to Czech Cinema, and that Czech director Jaroslav Papousek’s 1969 comedy “Ecce Hommo Homolka” will have a premiere of its new digital restoration.

Additional honorees and programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here is the list of competition titles:

Crystal Globe Competition

“Cinema Jazireh,” Gözde Kural (Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria, Romania)

“Divia,” Dmytro Hreshko (Poland, Ukraine, Netherlands, USA)

“Les Enfants vont bien” (“Out of Love”), Nathan Ambrosioni (France)

“Jimmy Jaguar,” Bence Fliegauf (Hungary)

“Quan un riu esdevé el mar” (“When a River Becomes the Sea”) Pere Vilà Barceló (Spain)

“Raději zešílet v divočině” (“Better Go Mad in the Wild”), Miro Remo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

“Rebuilding,” Max Walker-Silverman (USA)

“Sbormistr” (“Broken Voices”), Ondřej Provazník (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

“Se meg” (“Don’t Call Me Mama”), Nina Knag (Norway)

“Svečias” (“The Visitor”), Vytautas Katkus (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)

“A Vida Luminosa” (“The Luminous Life”), João Rosas (Portugal, France)

Proxima Competition

“La anatomía de los caballos” (“The Anatomy of the Horses”), Daniel Vidal Toche (Spain, Peru, Colombia, France)

“Avant/Après” (“Before/After”), Manoël Dupont (Belgium)

“Ayspes asatc qamin” (“Thus Spoke the Wind”), Maria Rigel (Armenia)

“Balur Nogorite” (“Sand City”), Mahde Hasan (Bangladesh)

“Forenses” (“Forensics”), Federico Atehortúa Arteaga (Colombia)

“Futuro Futuro” (“Future Future”), Davi Pretto (Brazil)

“Kako je ovde tako zeleno?” (“How Come It’s All Green Out Here?”), Nikola Ležaić (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

“Na druhé straně léta” (“The Other Side of Summer”), Vojtěch Strakatý (Czech Republic, Croatia)

“Neplatené voľno” (“Action Item”), Paula Ďurinová (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Germany)

“Regen fiel auf nichts Neues” (“Rain Fell On the Nothing New”), Steffen Goldkamp

“Renovacija” (“Renovation”), Gabrielė Urbonaitė (Lithuania, Latvia, Belgium)

“TrepaNation,” Ammar al-Beik (Syria, Germany, France)

“Vgainoun mesa ap ti Margo” (“They Come Out of Margo”), Alexandros Voulgaris (Greece)

Special Screenings

“Dragonfly,” Paul Andrew Williams (United Kingdom)

“Duchoň,” Peter Bebjak (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic)

“Hore je nebo, v doline som ja” (“Promise, I’ll Be Fine”), Katarína Gramatová (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic)

“Illi baqi minnak” (“All That’s Left of You”), Cherien Dabis (Germany, Cyprus, Palestine, Jordan, Greece, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

“Karavan” (“Caravan”), Zuzana Kirchnerová (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Italy)

“Letní škola, 2001” (“Summer School, 2001”), Dužan Duong (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

“Projekt český film” (“The Czech Film Project”), Marek Novák, Mikuláš Novotný (Czech Republic)

“A Second Life,” Laurent Slama (France)

“Tehran, Kenarat” (“Tehran Another View”), Ali Behrad (Iran, United Kingdom)