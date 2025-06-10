Dakota Johnson Reveals Sandra Bullock Sent Her a Voice Memo After She Won the Razzie for ‘Worst Actress’ | Video

The Razzies may be intended to call out the worst of the worst in movies each year, but this year, they also led to an unexpected connection between Dakota Johnson and Sandra Bullock.

The “Materialists” star made her podcast debut on “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” on Tuesday morning ahead of her film’s release in theaters on June 13. During the conversation, Johnson revealed that Bullock actually sent her a voice note earlier this year, after Johnson was awarded the Razzie for “worst actress” for her performance in Sony’s ill-fated “Madame Web.”

“Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note being like, ‘I heard you are in the Razzie club and we should have brunch. We should have like a monthly brunch,’” Johnson recalled with a laugh. “Because I guess she won that the year that she won the Oscar as well.”

In fact, Bullock won both awards on back-to-back nights. She won the Razzie for her role in “All About Steve” on March 6, 2010, and then on March 7, she took home the Oscar for her turn in “The Blind Side.” She also showed up to both awards shows.

Johnson was equally proud of her Razzie win, admitting that she asked the team behind the awards to send it to her. Poehler wholeheartedly congratulated her, noting that “there’s a lot of good people that have won that.” Johnson also admitted that she “freaked out” getting the message from Bullock.

“She’s so iconic, to me, as like, a movie star,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ It was just crazy.”

You can watch Dakota Johnson’s full hang with Amy Poehler in the video above.