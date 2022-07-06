The Dallas Cowboys are facing backlash following their partnership with gun-themed coffee brand Black Rifle Coffee.

The partnership, announced Tuesday on Twitter, advertised that the team would give away two tickets to a Cowboys home game and a year subscription to Black Rifle Coffee to “celebrate America’s birthday all week long.”

The announcement, which came a day after the Highland Park shooting that killed six people and wounded 26, was met with criticism given Black Rifle’s branding, which includes coffee and drinks with names such as “AK-47 Espresso Blend,” “Silencer Smooth Roast” and “Murdered Out Coffee Roast.”

“Eighteen hours after the July 4 shooting in Illinois, the Dallas Cowboys announced a partnership with a company called Black Rifle Coffee, which sells a brand called AK Espresso,” tweeted one user.

Another user called the Cowboys’ partnership “tone deaf” while others noted the deal was not a good look.

Black Rifle Coffee is veteran-owned and “serves coffee and culture to people who love America,” as per the mission statement on their website. The veteran-founded and operated company also committed to hiring 10,000 veterans to “provide opportunities to the military community that helped build us.”

Following the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Cowboys were part of a joint effort with the NFL to donate $400,000 to families impacted by the shooting.

The Dallas Cowboys did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.