Standing upright with a glowing smile, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin rejoined his teammates and returned to the team’s practice facility in Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted the photo on his Instagram story showing Hamlin in a grey zip-up hoodie shaking his teammate’s hand – it appears to be Bills safety Dean Marlowe who Hamlin is embracing.

From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023

On Monday, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was being treated since his collapse on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan 2. He returned to Western New York for treatment at a hospital in Buffalo, and a few days later, Hamlin was released from the Buffalo hospital and allowed to go home.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged,” Dr. Jamie Nadler said in a press release posted on the Bills’ Twitter page.

While playing against the Bengals in Week 17, Hamlin made a football play trying to tackle Bengals’ receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up for a brief second before he collapsed on the ground and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Hamlin was down on the field for several minutes while medical professionals had to resuscitate him. Ultimately, he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. The game between Cincinnati and Buffalo was officially canceled by the NFL.

Now 12 days later, Hamlin is back in Orchard Park, New York, visiting his teammates, as they prepare to play host to the Miami Dolphins in a Super Wild Card Weekend match-up on Sunday, Jan 14. at 1 p.m. ET.