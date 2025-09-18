‘Lost’ Creator Damon Lindelof Says He Won’t Work With Disney, ABC Again if Kimmel Suspension Is Not Lifted

“Lost” creator Damon Lindelof expressed his support for Jimmy Kimmel after ABC took his late night show off the air and vowed not to work with the network until it’s reinstated.

“I was shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon,” he wrote in a Thursday Instagram statement. “If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it.”

Wednesday afternoon, ABC announced that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be pre-empted indefinitely following the talk show host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s killer on a Monday broadcast. Nexstar Media Group, which runs more than 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets, said it would preempt “Kimmel” broadcasts before the statement came from ABC itself.

Lindelof spoke highly of Kimmel’s character in his message, saying he has been a fan of his “goofy honest wit” since they met at the ABC upfronts in 2004.

“In the 20 years since, I’ve gotten to know Jimmy and if you know Jimmy, you know his incredible wife and head writer, Molly, who is not just his better half but his better three quarters,” Lindelof added. “You also know he is caring and empathic and grateful. You know he loves his country. You know he appreciates a good roast and he can take as good as he gives.”

After stating that he would no longer work with Disney or ABC if they did not reinstate the late night host, the prolific producer told angry fans to think twice before reacting on his social media page.

“If you’re about to fire up in my comments, just ask yourself if you know the difference between hate speech and a joke. I think you still do,” he wrote. “And Jimmy? You’ve ALWAYS known what you were doing.”

The last time he worked with Disney was as a producer on “Once Upon a Time,” and he wrote for “Phineas and Ferb” in 2014. Lindelof is currently in post-production on HBO series “Lanterns” for DC Studios.

Read the full Instagram statement here: