You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Millie Bobby Brown’s “Damsel” has continued its reign as Netflix’s most-watched title of the week.

The action movie logged 50.8 million views during the week of March 11, marking a 43.9% uptick in viewership from its opening weekend on the streamer, which brought in 35.3 million views. Since its March 8 release, “Damsel” has tallied up 86.1 million views in its first 10 days on Netflix, and ranked as the most-watched film in 87 countries.

While “Damsel” stood out by far as the week’s most-watched English film, Lindsay Lohan’s new romantic comedy “Irish Wish” took second place on the films list as it logged 19.5 million views in just three days. Thriller “Alone” took third place on the list with 3.6 million views, narrowly outpacing “Code 8: Part II,” which took the No. 4 spot on the list. “Noah” and “The Back-Up Plan” followed in fifth and sixth place with 3.5 million views, outpacing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Ford v. Ferrari,” which both racked up 3.3 million views.

On the TV side, Guy Ritchie’s new gangster series “The Gentlemen” remained the most-watched English TV show for the second week in a row, increasing its viewership from last week to hit 20.1 million views. Like last week, viewership for “The Gentlemen” outpaced “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which logged 5.2 million views in its fourth week on the list.

Reality and documentary programming was present throughout this week’s most-watched shows, with limited series “The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping” taking third place with 3.3 million views while “Love Is Blind” Season 6 came in fifth place with 3.2 million views and docuseries “Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War” took the No. 6 spot on the list with 2 million views. Romantic drama series “One Day” scored seventh place with 1.9 million views in its sixth week on the list.

Indian documentary “To Kill a Tiger,” which is executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, debuted in the ninth spot on the streamer’s most-watched non-English films list with 1.1 million views, and was outpaced by Oscar-nominated “Society of the Snow,” which scored seventh place on the list with 1.3 million views. Turkish thriller “Art of Love” was the week’s most-watched non-English film, logging 7.7 million views in its first week on the streamer.

On the non-English TV front, German drama series “The Signal” dominated with 6.9 million views, while Mexican series “Bandidos” came in second place with 5.2 million views and “Queen of Tears” took the No. 3 spot on the list with 3.4 million views.