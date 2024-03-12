You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Mille Bobby Brown’s “Damsel” just slayed Netflix’s top 10 films list. The new action fantasy starring the “Stranger Things” star debuted at the top of the streamer’s English films list with 35.3 million views, the most viewed title of the week.

The film, which also stars Robin Wright and Angela Bassett, debuted at No. 1 in 79 countries and reached the Top 10 in 93 others. Action thriller “Code 8: Part II” kept rising with 11.9 million views to take the No. 2 spot, while its prequel, “Code 8,” landed at No. 4 with 5.7 million views. Johan Renck’s drama “Spaceman,” starring Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan, held on to No. 3 with 10.8 million views and Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa,” the steamy thriller starring Kelly Rowland, ranked No. 5 with 5.1 million views.

“The Gentlemen,” Guy Ritchie’s television adaptation (of his own film) starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, also posed a big debut atop the English TV List, with 12.2 million views.

The streamer’s adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” held on to second place on the English TV List with 9.1 million views. The series was recently renewed for two more seasons. Docuseries “The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping” entered the list in third place with 7.1 million views, and the popular “American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders” landed in seventh place with 2.4 million views. Season 6 of “Love is Blind” spent its fourth week on the list landing at No. 5 with 3.4 million views, and “One Day,” the limited series adapted from David Nicholls’ bestselling romance novel, followed in sixth place in its fifth week on the list with 3.1 million views.

France’s “Furies” landed at No. 1 in the Non-English TV list this week with 7.1 million views. The German mystery drama “The Signal” got second place with 4.9 million views and Italian drama “Supersex” snagged third with 3.2 millions views. Spain’s “Wrong Side of the Tracks” completed took spots with its three seasons (Season 3 on fourth place with 2.3 million views; Season 1 at No 9 with 1 million and Season 2 on 10th place with 0.9 million views).

On the Non-English film side, Korean drama “My Name is Loh” rose to first place with 5.1 million views. And Spanish films dominated with romance “Through My Window 3: Look at You” claiming second place with 2.5 million views; documentary “You’re Not Alone: Fighting the Wold Pack” debuting at No. 3 with 2.3 million views; and J.A. Bayona’s “Society of the Snow” landing at No. 7 with 1.7 million views after its presence in Sunday’s Academy awards.