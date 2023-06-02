How far did “Snowfall” star Damson Idris go to get into character as his diabolic character Franklin Saint on the FX drama?

He actually invoked the devil, he said during a Hollywood Reporter pre-awards panel, astonishing fellow actors Kieran Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Evan Peters and Jeff Bridges.

“This last season, I was hitting a block, and I was like, ‘I’m not doing it right,’ so I went in a corner and said, “Come on, Devil, come to me,’ because I had to do something crazy, right?” he said in the video.

Damson Idris Called Upon The Devil To Finish Last Season of “Snowfall,” Says He Had Nightmares For A Month After Filming Was Done



Cred: @THR pic.twitter.com/hJKrSq54YK — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 31, 2023

The “crazy” conjuring have helped him with his scenes, but he believes it did him real harm.

“I had nightmares for a month. I felt the energy. And I had to pray and do all this stuff to get rid of it. You know, you call your mum up and you’re like, Bring me back to life.’”

He summed up, “That stuff is real. That stuff really is real.”

Idris shared his story after Peters was asked about playing real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix docuseries.

The series finale of “Snowfall” aired on April 19. Idris has previously won a BET Award for “Best Actor” for the series. If he is nominated for this year’s Emmys, it would be his first nod.

He recently joined the cast of Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing movie.