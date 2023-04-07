‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Joins Brad Pitt’s Formula One Movie at Apple

“Snowfall” lead Damson Idris is set to star opposite Brad Pitt in his untitled Formula One racing feature from Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment, Apple Original Films announced on Friday.

Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct as well as produce.

Academy Award-nominee Ehren Kruger (“Top Gun: Maverick”) wrote the script.

The F1 film stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to the sport. Idris joins the movie in a role as his teammate.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise), Kosinski, Mercedes driver and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton from his Dawn Apollo Films banner, and Plan B Entertainment (“World War Z”).

Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

This marks Apple Studios second feature with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment who are partnering, along with Academy Award-winner George Clooney’s Smokehouse, on a Jon Watts-directed untitled film starring Pitt and Clooney.

Idris is a British actor of Nigerian descent, born and raised in London. Idris’ acting debut was on the stage delivering his first performance in Ade Solanke’s play “Pandora’s Box.” He currently stars as lead role Franklin Saint in FX’s hit crime series “Snowfall,” created by the late John Singleton. Idris received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama series in “Snowfall” and serves as producer.

Idris’ film credits include starring alongside Anthony Mackie in Netflix sci-fi action film, “Outside the Wire” and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s “Farming,” co-starring Kate Beckinsale and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, for which Idris won the best performance award at the Edinburgh Film Festival. He has also guest starred in Charlie Brooker’s BAFTA award-winning series “Black Mirror” and Jordon Peele’s reboot of “The Twilight Zone.”

Idris is repped by CAA, M88 and attorney John Meigs.