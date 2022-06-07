Apple Acquires Brad Pitt’s Formula One Drama, Adds Lewis Hamilton as Producer

Apple Studios has officially acquired the Formula One racing feature starring Brad Pitt, with seven-time F1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton coming on board the film as a producer.

As TheWrap previously reported, Apple has been in talks to snag the still-untitled feature since January. In addition to Hamilton and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Omen will produce, with Copper CEO Penni Thow as executive producer.

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger have been attached to the project from the beginning.

Pitt is set to star as a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a fresh-faced racer against other legends of the sport.

He will also co-star with George Clooney in an upcoming Apple film about two fixers given the same job. Jon Watts of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will direct the untitled feature.

In March, Apple also landed the rights to a documentary about Hamilton’s life and distinguished career as Formula One’s only Black racer, to be directed by Matt Kay.

Pitt and Kosinski are both represented by CAA, with Kosinski also represented by Grandview and Pitt by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The project comes as Formula One has developed a wider U.S. fanbase from the popularity of the Netflix docuseries “Drive to Survive.” The series, which is streaming its fourth season now, gives fans an inside look into the various teams and racers for a 72-year-old racing league that had largely been closed off compared to other American sports.