Dan Bongino Issues Ominous Statement About FBI Corruption Probe: ‘Shocked Me Down to My Core’

Dan Bongino, former conservative radio host and current Deputy Director of the FBI, posted a vague but highly ominous statement Saturday about what he’s learned during an internal investigation of corruption and “political weaponization” at federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, saying his findings thus far have “shocked me down to my core.”

Bongino, who has been very quiet since his statements dismissing the Epstein matter kicked off a firestorm inside the Trump administration, posted the message Saturday on X. Though he gave no specifics or names, Bongino – who would routinely dial up the drama around news and conspiracy theories as host of “The Dan Bongino Show” – made it sound like something very big, and very dark, was soon to come out.

“During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening,” Bongino wrote. “The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us. But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core.”

Bongino was reportedly considering his resignation earlier this month, amid political fallout from his comments that Epstein did, in fact, kill himself and that there was no infamous “client list.” But Bongino stayed – and something he’s come across since has got him on one.

“We cannot run a Republic like this,” Bongino continued.”I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

Bongino called the investigation “righteous and proper,” and promised it would be done “by the book and in accordance with the law.”

“As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not ‘my truth,’ or ‘your truth,’ but THE TRUTH. God bless America, and all those who defend Her. Respectfully, Dan.”

Bongino’s initial Epstein statements had reportedly sparked a feud with Attorney General Pam Bondi, and President Trump later began lashing out at – well, everyone – for continuing to press the matter. It wasn’t clear whether Bongino was referencing the Epstein probe, which has not yielded any new revelations about the disgraced financier – other than his prior personal connections to Donald Trump, reported by the Wall Street Journal, which later said the president was named several times in the files.