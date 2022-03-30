MGM and producer Akiva Goldsman are working with “The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown to adapt his children’s picture book “Wild Symphony” as an animated feature.

“Wild Symphony” will be envisioned as a “Fantasia”-esque musical experience and will have a script adapted by Brown, as well as music that he also wrote. No director has been set.

The film is based on Brown’s book, first released in September 2020 with illustrations by Susan Batori. The story follows the adventures of Maestro Mouse as he traverses the globe, recruiting an orchestra like no other.

This is the first project to stem from MGM’s first-look feature film production deal with Goldsman and his production company, Weed Road Pictures.

“I’m so excited to join up with my old friend Dan Brown and my older friend Mike De Luca and company to bring this marvelous book of Dan’s to the screen,” Goldsman said in a statement.

“As a young child, I was absolutely enthralled by the film Fantasia and its magical fusion of animation and classical music. In many ways, my lifetime love of classical music began with film, and so I’m especially excited to be working with such talented partners to bring Wild Symphony to life in the form of an animated feature,” Brown said.

Goldsman is an Oscar winner for “A Beautiful Mind” and at his Weed Road Pictures, Greg Lessans has been re-upped as president of production and Rachel Reznick has been promoted to VP. Additionally, Shiva Nassab and Sari Greenberg have recently joined as creative executives, from Lionsgate and Aggregate respectively.

Dan Brown is represented by Heide Lange of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates, and Eric S. Brown Law. Goldsman is represented by Barry Littman and Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. As a producer and director, he is represented by CAA.