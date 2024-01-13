Dan Levy visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday to promote his new movie, the Netflix film “Good Grief.” But the conversation quickly turned to another movie that Levy had the opportunity to star in: 2023’s mega-hit “Barbie.” After he confirmed that yes, his name was on a list of actors sought for the film, Levy said, “There was a few of us on that list.”

He continued, “And yeah, yeah, there was a moment where I would have, yes … and then, you know, it was the pandemic, and I was working on something else, and it was like, three or four days we couldn’t make work, so then, you know. But do you expect that list to be released to the world?”

“It’s weird,” he added. “It’s like, ‘You were supposed to potentially have been in the biggest movie on the planet, how do you feel?’ And it just got a whole SAG ensemble nomination, so I feel like, peripherally, that extends to myself as well.”

Later in the interview, Levy had nothing but praise for Adele’s residency in Las Vegas, which he saw in person. As he put it, the show was so excellent that “I was astral projecting.”

Concerning Adele, the actor also spoke about his time at MTV Canada, which allowed him to work with several up-and-coming artists. These happened to include Adele, whom the actor first encountered in London.

He said, “In my early 20s I spent some time in London. And when I was in London, I fell in love with a little-known musician called Adele.” In response to a cry from a member of the audience, Levy joked, “I know. I guess she’ll make it sometime.”

The actor continued, “And I came back to Canada, got my job. Adele was touring in Toronto at a tiny venue, like a really tiny, intimate venue, and I said to my producers, ‘You absolutely have to get this girl on the show, we have to talk to her, and she has to perform.’”

“And my bosses at the time were like, ‘It’s not Sum 41, and so, no,’” Levy added. “And I was like… there was a rage in my eye. There was, they knew that I was like, it was early days, I could have quit. Finally, I pushed it through, she comes on the show, we interview her for ’19,’ she performs in our studio, which is like the size of this studio… you could hear a pin drop.”

