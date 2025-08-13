Dan Levy’s Netflix Series ‘Big Mistakes’ Taps Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum and Abby Quinn as Series Regulars

Dan Levy’s Netflix series has tapped Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum and Abby Quinn as series regulars.

In the family crime comedy series, which is now titled “Big Mistakes,” Innanen (“Adults,” “The Office Movers”) will play Max, while Kuzum (“Thank You, Next,” “Bihter: A Forbidden Passion”) plays Yusuf and Quinn (“Hell of a Summer,” “Knock at the Cabin”) plays Natalie.

“Big Mistakes,” which stars Levy, Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf, also tapped several recurring stars, including Elizabeth Perkins (“Weeds,” “Sharp Objects”) as Annette, Jacob Gutierrez (“Dear Edward,” “Bull”) as Tareq, Joe Barbara (“Just in Time,” “FBI)” as Mike, Josh Fadem (“Better Call Saul,” “Twin Peaks”) as Ashley and Mark Ivanir (“Emilia Pérez,” “Zero Day”) as Ivan.

The news comes as the series has officially started production in New Jersey.

The official logline for “Big Mistakes” is as follows: “Two deeply incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.”

Levy serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer for “Big Mistakes” alongside Rachel Sennott, who serves as a creator and executive producer. The eight-episode series is also executive produced by Anne-Marie McGintee for Levy’s Not a Real Production Company.

“Big Mistakes” marks the first series from Levy’s overall TV deal with Netflix, and extends the Levy and streamer’s creative partnership after the 2023 film, “Good Grief,” which Levy wrote and starred alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Luke Evans.

Levy is best known for creating and starring as David Rose in “Schitt’s Creek” alongside co-creator and star Eugene Levy, which ran from 2015-2020.