The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday the 2023 inductees into its Gold and Silver Circle, a list of luminaries that includes ABC News president Kim Godwin and legendary broadcast journalist Dan Rather.

Other inductees include ABC News correspondent John Quiñones, Meruelo Media president and CEO Otto Padron, documentarians and cofounders of DCTV Jon Alpert and Keiko Tsuno and ABC News senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami.

The honorees will be recognized at the 44th News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

The Gold and Silver Circle, per NATAS, inducts “exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively.”

As announced earlier, Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple will receive the Lifetime Achievement Honors at the ceremony. Blitzer will receive his honor on Sept. 27, and Kopple will received hers on Sept. 28.

Read on for the full list of Gold and Silver Circle inductees from this year’s ceremony:

Gold Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

David Martin, National Security Correspondent (CBS News)

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline,” “Good Morning America” and “What Would You Do?” (ABC News)

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder of News and Guts

Silver Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations (CNBC)

Kim Godwin, President (ABC News)

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning (CBS News)

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent (ABC News)

Otto Padron, President and CEO (Meruelo Media)

Thomas Snowden, Editor (NBC News)

Gold Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, Cofounder of DCTV

Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, Cofounder of DCTV



Silver Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees

Daniel H. Birman, Documentarian (Birman Productions)

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer (Independent Lens)

Chris White, Executive Producer (American Documentary)