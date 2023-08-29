Dan Rather, Kim Godwin Among Gold and Silver Inductees at News and Documentary Emmy Awards

The ceremony will be held over two nights on Sept. 27 and 28

Dan Rather Kim Godwin Gold and Silver circle News and Documentary Emmys
Dan Rather and Kim Godwin (Credit: Getty Images/NATAS)

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday the 2023 inductees into its Gold and Silver Circle, a list of luminaries that includes ABC News president Kim Godwin and legendary broadcast journalist Dan Rather.

Other inductees include ABC News correspondent John Quiñones, Meruelo Media president and CEO Otto Padron, documentarians and cofounders of DCTV Jon Alpert and Keiko Tsuno and ABC News senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami.

The honorees will be recognized at the 44th News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

The Gold and Silver Circle, per NATAS, inducts “exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively.”

As announced earlier, Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple will receive the Lifetime Achievement Honors at the ceremony. Blitzer will receive his honor on Sept. 27, and Kopple will received hers on Sept. 28.

Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple
Read Next
Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple to Be Honored at 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Awards

Read on for the full list of Gold and Silver Circle inductees from this year’s ceremony:

Gold Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

David Martin, National Security Correspondent (CBS News)

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline,” “Good Morning America” and “What Would You Do?” (ABC News)

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder of News and Guts

Silver Circle  – 2023 News Inductees:

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations (CNBC)

Kim Godwin, President (ABC News)

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning (CBS News)

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent (ABC News)

Otto Padron, President and CEO (Meruelo Media)

Thomas Snowden, Editor (NBC News)

Gold Circle  – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, Cofounder of DCTV

Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, Cofounder of DCTV


Silver Circle  – 2023 Documentary Inductees

Daniel H. Birman, Documentarian (Birman Productions)

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer (Independent Lens)

Chris White, Executive Producer (American Documentary)

late-night-hosts-colbert-kimmel-meyers-fallon-oliver
Read Next
Late-Night Hosts Team Up for Spotify Podcast to Support Striking Staffers

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…