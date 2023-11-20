Comedian Dana Carvey is taking a break from both work and social media in the wake of his son’s death. Dex Carvey died from an accidental overdose on Thursday. Carvey announced the news on Instagram, where he wrote the break is the result of “trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3.”

He wrote, “This is just to say thank you. My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion.”

“We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words. I will be taking a break from work and social media — trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3.”

Carvey’s statement concluded, “We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way. Much love, Dana.”

That pause from work could include a break from his insider “Fly on the Wall” podcast with David Spade, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at what went into famous “Saturday Night Live” moments.

The cast of “Saturday Night Live” sent love to Dana and Paula over the weekend. At the end of host Jason Momoa’s episode during the goodnights segment, the sketch show’s head writer Colin Jost held up a cue card that read, “We love you Dana and Paula.”

Thank you, Jason Momoa and @tatemcrae! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/p5OCGagQI6 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2023

Carvey spent seven seasons as a series regular on the sketch comedy show and famously perfected impersonations of President George H.W. Bush and Ross Perot.

Dex’s death was announced by his parents on Thursday. They wrote, “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old.”

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, filmmaking, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately,” the statement continued.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life,” Carvey wrote. “And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.”

The letter concluded, “To anyone struggling with addiction, or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers.”