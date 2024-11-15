‘Dancing With the Stars’ 500th Episode Draws Season’s Biggest Audience With 5.2 Million Viewers | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Dancing With the Stars” hit a season viewership high with its 500th episode, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As the ABC ballroom dancing competition show celebrated its 500th episode on Tuesday, Nov. 12, “Dancing With the Stars” scored 5.13 million total viewers, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures, marking the show’s biggest audience of the season.

Viewership for Wednesday’s episode also saw a 15% uptick when compared to the previous week, which brought in 4.47 million viewers. For reference, Disney night brought in 4.85 million viewers earlier in the season while the dedication week episode scored a total viewership of 4.4 million.

“Dancing With the Stars” also became Tuesday’s highest rated entertainment program of the night as it scored a 0.71 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49. The episode boosted ABC’s average primetime rating for the night to hit a 0.56 rating, outpacing ratings for the other broadcast networks.

In addition to the 18-49 demo, “Dancing With the Stars” also ranked as the No. 1 program on Tuesday night among adults 25-54 with a 0.93 rating, as well as among women 18-34, where the show scored a 0.92 rating, women 18-49 with a 0.95 rating and teens 12-17 with a 0.29 rating.

Viewership for “Dancing With the Stars” also outpaced its fellow competition series “The Voice” on NBC by 29%, which scored 3.97 million viewers, marking “Dancing With the Stars’” largest margin over “The Voice” in nine years since November 2015.

The 500th episode saw Chandler Kinney earn her first two perfect scores of the season alongside her dance partner Brandon Armstrong, while NBA legend Dwight Howard and partner Daniella Karaguch were sent home. Five couples will move onto next week’s semi-finals, including Kinney and Armstrong; Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson; Danny Amendola and Witney Carson; Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold; and Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+. New episodes are available to stream on ABC.com and Hulu the next day.